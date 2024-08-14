Told through testimonials, body cam footage and animated reenactments, each episode uncovers tales of betrayal, violence and deceit and in episode 1, it discusses the crimes of Benjamin Foster – a man that abused multiple women.

Titled Dating the Devil, episode 1 features accounts from multiple women who were victims of Foster's crimes. As per the synopsis: "Justine's alarming call to a friend leads to a shocking discovery and a statewide police hunt for Ben, a recent partner with a monstrous dating history."

But what exactly did Benjamin Foster do? Read on to find out more about the subject of Netflix's Worst Ex Ever.

What did Benjamin Foster do? Crimes explained

As explored in episode 1, Foster attacked multiple women he was in relationships with, leaving them with life-changing injuries.

In one testimonial from a woman named Amber, she explained met Benjamin in the summer of 2012 after working at day club at a hotel in Las Vegas. They dated for a year before moving in together and at first, they had "a normal relationship".

"But Ben was just not very comfortable around people," Amber explains. "I think Ben might have had a little bit of a jealousy streak."

She reflects on helping an ex-partner "stay in the country" and when Foster got wind of it, he became "upset" that Amber was helping and began "questioning" her in an "intense tone" and became "visibly upset".

Two years into their relationship, the pair began to bicker and Amber told him she "threw away a brand new gun that he just bought" and he proceeded to push and hit her.

"[He] slapped me," she says. "A pretty hard open-hand slap. He was in a blind rage, you could see it in his eyes."

After reporting this to the police, Foster was ordered to attend domestic violence counselling and to perform community service, as per Netflix.

An animated re-enactment. Netflix/YouTube

After being released from jail, Foster had began stalking Amber. When going home to retrieve something, she saw Foster outside, who began yelling and screaming at her.

Amber proceeded to go into the house after around 15 minutes and "as soon as" she got to the closet, she said: "Ben [grabbed] me by the hair and he [pulled] me down to the ground."

In another testimonial, a woman named Jaimee discussed her relationship with Foster in 2017. The pair had been together for a year and it wasn't long before "things started getting a little crazy".

Jaimee opened up about the time Foster had sat on top of her, held both her arms behind her back and shaved her head.

"And he said, 'No man will ever look at you or think you're pretty,'" Jamiee told the camera.

After 16 days of being held captive by Foster, "things escalated", and Jamiee convinced him to take her to a supermarket.

At the first grocery store, Jaimee jumped out of the car and ran away before someone helped her and took her to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Later in the episode, a police-hunt for Foster is shown, after he kidnapped and attacked another women, with police finding her badly beaten, tied up and close to death.

Where is Benjamin Foster now?

Benjamin Foster died in February 2023 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after a stand-off with the police.

"We are confident the community is safe," Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman told reporters.

As per Netflix, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark Country District Attorney "declined to be interviewed about Benjamin Foster".

If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, information and resources are available at www.wannatalkaboutit.com.

