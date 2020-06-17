The platform added that 13th has seen a specific increase of 4,665 per cent in Netflix users watching the film over the last three weeks.

Director DuVernay replied to the tweet, commenting, "Beautiful", with an emoji of the Black Lives Matter fist symbol.

Issues surrounding systemic racism in our society have been brought to the public's attention since the killing of George Floyd by a white police office on 25 May in the US and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the world.

DuVernay's critically acclaimed documentary has also been made available on YouTube as an educational resource, while other films about racial injustice, including Just Mercy and The Hate U Give, can also be streamed free of charge.

