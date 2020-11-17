In a recent Twitter post, the popular Netflix series revisited the case, telling viewers that the FBI has learned of a second party in the La Cygne area.

"UPDATE: The FBI learned of a second party in La Cygne, Kansas the night Alonzo Brooks disappeared," the tweet read. "Attendees left the party after a fight broke out, then headed to the Farmhouse where Alonzo was last seen.

"If you attended either party or know someone who did, please come forward."

More like this

The initial investigation into Brooks' death proved inconclusive after a cause of death could not be determined from an autopsy, however, in June 2020, the FBI Department of Justice reopened the case, citing potential new leads among renewed interest in the case thanks to Unsolved Mysteries, and offered a cash reward of $100,000 for new information.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Marcus A. Clarke, who directed Brooks' episode of Unsolved Mysteries, said back in August that "it's only a matter of time" before the case is solved, before adding that a particular mystery white woman, who Brooks was reportedly seen flirting with at the party, could be the key to solving the case.

"Was this somebody’s sister? Was this somebody’s girlfriend? I need to know that. And that fact I couldn’t get any real legitimate information on this part of Alonzo’s life from his ‘friends’ is immediately dubious. It immediately was a red flag."

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.