The programme will end with the happy couple's nuptials, billed as "a joyous celebration of love, community and hard-won equality" by the BBC.

Prior to that, Allen will be looking back on the tireless campaign that made equal marriage possible, meeting some of the trailblazing activists who fought for the cause, while also reflecting on his personal experience of growing up gay.

Allen said: "The fact that same-sex couples couldn't get married here just ten years ago means we should never be complacent about the progress we've made - and so it's only right to celebrate it thoroughly.

"I'm looking forward to making this joyous celebration of love and gay marriage - or garriage, as I like to call it."

Daisy Scalchi, BBC Head of Religion and Ethics, added: “I am so excited about this film. To be celebrating this momentous anniversary with a couple at such an important time in their lives is a privilege.

"Tom is the perfect person to guide them towards their dream day, while reflecting on how we've got to now and what that means to so many."

The legalisation of same-sex marriage passed through the Houses of Parliament in July 2013, but didn't take effect until 13th March 2014, with the first ceremony occurring later that same month.

Gay marriage has since become legal in the other nations of the United Kingdom, with Scotland following suit in February 2014 (effective since December 2014) and Northern Ireland in July 2019 (effective since January 2020).

My Big Gay Wedding does not currently have a release date.

