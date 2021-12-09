Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story – Netflix release date, cast and news

Thought the release of Tiger King season 2 meant that our tiger documentary fun would be over? Think again because one of the key players on the hit doc is getting their own spin-off – Doc Antle.

But don’t expect this to be a lighter look at this bizarre world, as Doc has had many legal problems of his own – with some of the accusations against him relating directly to his treatment of the animals in his care.

But when does the three-part documentary air, and what can we expect to find out while watching it? Here is all you need to know.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story release date

You might think that Netflix would want to put a bit of time between the release of Tiger King 2 and The Doc Antle Story – but that is not the case.

The Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story release date is set for Friday 10th December 2021 and, as usual with Netflix, all episodes will be released in one go to meet your TV binge-watching needs.

Who is Doc Antle?

Bhagavan Antle, better known as Doc Antle, is an animal trainer and private zoo operator who featured in the Tiger King documentary – and has also attracted a fair amount of criticism himself.

He was quite the name in the animal world and was involved in numerous Hollywood films, including the Jim Carrey-starring Ace Venture: Pet Detective.

However, Doc was indicted on 15 charges including animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking in October 2020.

Antle denied the claims, saying in a statement: “I categorically deny any act or conduct that could ever be considered as ‘animal cruelty’. I have spent my entire professional life promoting the welfare and conservation of big cats and other species.

“I have deep regard and feelings for the animals in my care and would never hurt or abuse them in any way. I look forward to being able to answer these charges and to be able to clear my good name.”

What is Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story about?

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story will take a close look at the story of Doc, from his beginnings to the indictment and all the drama that came along with that.

The show promises that there is a lot more to the man than what we have seen so far, with many accusations made against him over the years.

Netflix said in a statement that “the shocking truth behind Doc Antle’s eccentric, animal-loving facade finally emerges in these three episodes chronicling his lifelong abuses of power”.

The streamer’s official synopsis continues: “Over three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

Is there a trailer for The Doc Antle Story

Yes – the Doc Antle Story trailer was released by Netflix a few days ago and here it is for you to watch yourselves below.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story will begin streaming on 10th December on Netflix. You can also check out the best best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.