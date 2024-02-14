So, when it was announced a documentary would give fans unprecedented access to Europe's biggest YouTube collective, it begged the question of what more could be told about a group of people who have shared their whole lives on the internet for most of their adulthood?

Well, there's actually quite a lot.

The Netflix documentary shares with viewers each member's individual journey, from their YouTube roots to how they joined the group, told through personal interviews and hilarious video footage from their early days on the website.

More like this

As many fans will know, some of the group met at school while others met playing games online, which soon stemmed into the creation of the Sidemen House in 2014, and for the most part, the rest is history as we know it.

KSI, Josh, Tobi, Simon, Harry and Vik. Netflix

Viewers and fans alike are offered a fresh perspective on the lives of their favourite online personalities, going deeper than one could imagine. The documentary lifts the lid on what many may have no idea about or what fans have been desperate to know more about for years, including the creation behind the iconic Sidemen Sundays and the inside story behind the group's "split" back in 2017.

Speaking of the group's biggest drama to date, which saw KSI "leave" the Sidemen, the star admitted: "In 2017, I definitely felt like, as a YouTuber, there was just no way you could do music properly."

While the drama itself seemed like a joke for the most part, an interesting moment in the documentary was when each member admitted it felt like it was the end at the time. Something that seems almost laughable now, given how far they have come in recent years – from launching their own fast food restaurant to a successful clothing company.

But what many fans may not have realised, this "beef", was actually a bonus for them in terms of how much money it generated.

"It's impossible to put a value on how lucrative the diss tracks ended up being by the complete coincidence that we fell into them," Vik explains in the documentary.

"But I would say on the diss track videos alone, it was probably half-a-million pounds' worth of revenue. And then, if you talk about how much viewership and attention it drove towards us, several times that in the long run."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While the group are known for their "banter" and classic jokes, there is a more serious side that comes across in the documentary, offering a real insight into the boys, now men, behind the group.

The film does not shy away from addressing the conflicts between the group as well as the difficult times they have faced.

As one of the first biggest YouTube groups, the Sidemen members were some of the first people to experience trolls and online hate, something that is a larger discussion in today's society.

This is touched upon in the documentary, with one particular poignant moment in which the group discuss Ethan's depression.

"You could get 368 comments, right?" Ethan says in the film. "Seven of those will be horrific, hateful comments but the other 300-odd are really nice, but your brain completely blanks them because you pay attention to the seven that are ripping you down."

Even those unfamiliar with the Sidemen will find themselves captivated by the group's story, from how they all rally round one another when things get hard to how they pull each other up when one isn't working towards helping the brand.

The Sidemen. Netflix Netflix

As much as the documentary does focus on the group's rise to fame, it doesn't limit itself to just their lives online, but it explores the impact its members have had on their local community through charitable endeavours. In particular, Simon's charity M7 Education, which is designed to organise school trips for school kids, aiming to provide "exciting, memorable experiences to increase aspiration and attainment".

Within the documentary, the members have been able to lift the lid on who they really are, while acknowledging how YouTube has helped them achieve positive outreach opportunities.

While The Sidemen Story does give an overview into the Sidemen's journey, one pitfall is its lack of a more in-depth exploration of events across their YouTube journey, but regardless, the documentary succeeds in delivering an honest portrayal of the YouTube phenomenon.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the group or are looking to dip your toes into something new, the documentary successfully tells a story that has been years in the making, leaving viewers with a newfound appreciation for the group and just how their friendship has weathered many storms.

New on Netflix in February 2024

The Sidemen Story is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.