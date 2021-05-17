The Radio Times logo
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey star in trailer for mental health docuseries The Me You Can't See

The Duke of Sussex is an executive producer on the emotional new series.

The Me You Can't See - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Published:

Apple TV+ has launched the first trailer for its emotionally charged docuseries The Me You Can’t See from executive producers Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

The show will explore the importance of taking care of your mental health, featuring accounts from a diverse group of people about their personal journeys and past struggles.

In addition to their behind-the-camera roles, both Oprah and Harry will feature in the docuseries themselves, while other familiar faces include Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

The series has partnered with 14 accredited mental health professionals and organisations, with the intention of informing people about different ways of treating their issues.

Check out the first trailer below.

More to follow…

