Taking to social media to share the news of the docu-series, Swift – who recently released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was inspired by her life off-stage while doing the Eras Tour – also revealed the documentary will be accompanied by the simultaneous release of a new concert film, which was shot at the tour finale in Vancouver.

"It was the End of an Era and we knew it," she wrote. "We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

She added: "The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus."

A short teaser trailer was also unveiled alongside the announcement, which you can watch below:

The documentary series is described as "an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world”, which will spotlight “performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch” and offer "never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon".

The first two of the six episodes will be released for streaming on 12th December, with two more episodes set to be released at a time each week after that.



The End of an Era will be available to watch on Disney+ from Friday 12th December.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.