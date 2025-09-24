"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," she said.

She continued: "I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers."

The album and movie are set to be released in a couple of weeks, but how can fans tune in? Read on to find out more about how to watch Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

How to watch Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be released in cinemas for one weekend only from Friday 3rd October to Sunday 5th October.

What is the Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl film?

Taylor Swift. Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The movie has been described as an exclusive all-access look into the making of the singer's forthcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Featuring never-before-seen exclusives, including Taylor Swift talking candidly about the inspirations behind the album and the world premiere of music video The Fate of Ophelia.

The 89-minute film also includes personal reflections from Swift on songs that feature in the new album.

Is Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl streaming?

There are currently no details on whether Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be released on a streamer.

The singer has previously collaborated with Netflix and Disney Plus, the latter of which is home to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert movie of all time upon its cinema release.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated should more details be announced!

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is in cinemas from 3rd to 5th October.

