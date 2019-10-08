Where can I watch Sunderland ‘Til I Die?

The series was commissioned by Netflix and is available via their streaming platform, having been released in December of 2018.

What is Sunderland ‘Til I Die about?

Sunderland have traditionally played in the Premier League, the top tier of English football, but two successive relegations mean they’re now in League 1. The series follows the team, manager and fans through the season that led to that second successive relegation.

Sunderland chairman Ellis Short originally agreed to the filming of the series on the grounds that it may attract potential investors. The ploy seems to have worked as US investors John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Rob Platek are in talks with the club at time of writing.

More like this

The documentary was well received by critics and praised for its portrayal of the meaningful link between the club and its working class supporters. Sunderland ‘Til I Die also goes to some lengths to discuss the working class history of the area, the closure of pits and shipyards and social issues.

How many episodes of Sunderland ‘Til I Die are there?

The series is made up of eight episodes, each includes several matches and plenty of upheaval.

Who made Sunderland ‘Til I Die?

Series producers, a company named Fulwell 73, are Sunderland fans themselves. Their genuine link with the club no-doubt helped the series to craft a genuine portrayal of the relationship between fans and their team.

Who stars in Sunderland ‘Til I Die?

The crew of Sunderland ‘Til I Die were given amazing access to the club and it’s staff. Simon Grayson, (Sunderland manager at time of filming, later Blackpool manager,) features, as does his replacement, Chris Coleman.

Of the playing staff, Aiden McGeady, Jason Steele and Darren Gibson all feature, as do many others, though Gibson disappears after his controversial departure from the club.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Sunderland ‘Til I Die?

Yes, you can watch it below.