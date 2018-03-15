Further updates may be revealed closer to transmission. For details of all current Stephen Hawking programming, see details below.

BBC1 broadcast 2015 documentary film Dara O'Briain Meets Stephen Hawking on Wednesday 14th March at 10.45pm. The film is now available on iPlayer.

O'Briain told Radio Times in 2015 how he felt deeply fortunate to meet his childhood hero: "He is a genius, while at the same time being the person who has lived with motor neurone disease for the longest time in history. But amid the high and the low of two ridiculous extremes, what astounds is the triumph of the normal. A father, and a grandfather, through it all he has somehow forged an ordinary life."

BBC2 broadcast a Horizon special from 1983 looking at Stephen Hawking's work and how he coped with disability. Horizon: Professor Hawking's Universe is now on iPlayer.

BBC Radio 4 meanwhile repeated Hawking's Reith Lecture from 2016 entitled, 'Do black holes have no hair?' at 9pm on Wednesday. Both lectures from his series are available to listen to on the BBC website.

Hawking also made a cameo in Radio 4's latest series of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, in one of his last broadcast appearances. Find out more here.

Channel 4 broadcast feature-length biographical documentary Stephen Hawking: A Brief History of Mine. The film is now on All4.

Discovery will broadcast all three episodes of Stephen Hawking's Grand Design back to back on Sunday 18th March from 2pm.

The series addresses three of the most contentious issues that surround scientific understanding: Did God create the universe? What is the meaning of life? And what could the 'Theory of Everything' be?

National Geographic has announced it will broadcast a number of Stephen Hawking documentaries, including Genius by Stephen Hawking: Where Are We? at 9pm this Wednesday, and Stephen Hawking's Science of the Future at 10pm.

On Saturday 17th March, Nat Geo will broadcast Startalk with Stephen Hawking at 8pm. US scientist Neil DeGrass Tyson interviewed Hawking before he died – the episode is also available to watch in full online via YouTube (below).