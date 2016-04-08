Under the auspices of sports hunting communities in the US and Africa, she'll investigate what leads people to kill for pleasure.

In India, she will undergo training to become a member of the Gulabi Gang, who use direct and physical action to campaign for women's rights.

And back in America, she will join an anti-abortion youth bootcamp.

More like this

Complementing Dooley's investigations will be two new programmes by Reggie Yates. Worst Weeks will see the presenter spend seven days as an inmate in Bexar County Jail in Texas to investigate how prisoners with mental health problems are treated.

In the second documentary, he will join the Mexican Army on the front-line of the war on drugs in Acapulco as they attempt to restore order in the violence-stricken beach resort.

Advertisement

Brainwashing Stacey Dooley and Reggie Yates: Worst Weeks will come to BBC later this year