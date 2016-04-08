Stacey Dooley to be 'brainwashed' by extreme ideologies in new BBC3 documentary series
The channel also confirms two new films from fellow presenter Reggie Yates, who will go behind bars in the US and join the Mexican Army
After investigating The World's Worst Place To Be a Woman and tackling Sex in Strange Places, BBC3 reporter Stacey Dooley will continue her forays into testing real-world situations with a new series for the channel, under the working title Brainwashing Stacey Dooley.
The trio of 60-minute films will see Dooley embed herself with three alternative groups with extreme ideologies, where she will "live, breathe and train 24/7 under the watchful eye of experts and leaders" to try to understand their mindsets and discover whether she can be persuaded to think as they do.
Under the auspices of sports hunting communities in the US and Africa, she'll investigate what leads people to kill for pleasure.
In India, she will undergo training to become a member of the Gulabi Gang, who use direct and physical action to campaign for women's rights.
And back in America, she will join an anti-abortion youth bootcamp.
More like this
Complementing Dooley's investigations will be two new programmes by Reggie Yates. Worst Weeks will see the presenter spend seven days as an inmate in Bexar County Jail in Texas to investigate how prisoners with mental health problems are treated.
In the second documentary, he will join the Mexican Army on the front-line of the war on drugs in Acapulco as they attempt to restore order in the violence-stricken beach resort.
Brainwashing Stacey Dooley and Reggie Yates: Worst Weeks will come to BBC later this year