In a brand new clip of the film, we see how O'Connor's defiant protest at the 1989 Grammys earned her the respect of peers and people worldwide after she shaved the Public Enemy logo onto her head to protest the rap category not being televised at the ceremony.

Sinéad O'Connor at the 1989 Grammy Awards. Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

O'Connor's performance was also her first ever public prime-time TV appearance and she was also nominated for female rock vocal performance.

In the clip, Chuck D, rapper in Public Enemy, spoke about O'Connor's "admirable" action of putting their logo on her head, stating that "she seriously has issues with this and that's what's going to drive her artistry, she's committed to that".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But O'Connor also opens up in the clip, being heard saying: "In one way, I loved it. Obviously, I was very a young woman and you kind of fantasise about being famous. In another way, I was frightened by it."

More like this

She said: "What maybe was different for me was the timing of the success thing, it meant that I suddenly had this identity. I didn't feel like it was really me. To be honest, I also had very little self-esteem and I couldn't understand why anyone liked my records."

Watch the full clip below:

Speaking about the motivations for wanting to make a documentary about O'Connor, Ferguson told RadioTimes.com before her death: "I grew up in Belfast during the '80s and '90s. In 1992, when the backlash against Sinéad began, I was a pre-teen schoolgirl and passionate fan. Sinéad had been playing on MTV constantly, then she just kind of vanished."

Read more:

She continued: "It showed me: here's somebody that's amazing and incredible, and she's been dismissed and reduced to the point where I can't see her any more. What does that say to a young woman? For me, as a young Belfast girl, it was just demoralising. And it left an emotional dent on me."

Following the news of O'Connor's death, Sky issued a statement, saying: “Following the deeply sad news of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor, Nothing Compares will be available from Saturday 29th July on Sky Documentaries and NOW as previously announced and will air on Sky Showcase and Sky Arts at 9pm. Our condolences are with her family, friends, and millions of fans around the world.”

Nothing Compares will be released on Sky Documentaries and Now on Saturday 29th July – you can sign up for Sky TV here.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.