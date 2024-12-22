But without one member of the Hairy Bikers, nothing will quite be the same.

Speaking at a Q&A with press including RadioTimes.com, King opened up on whether he would return to TV work.

Dave Myers and Si King. BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

"It would have to be different because that was Dave and I. He's no longer with us, so that would have to be different. I would want it to be different," King explained.

He continued: "You'll have to ask Catherine [Cotton, BBC's head of commissioning] and see if they'll let me out again.

"But the back catalogue is what I'm really proud of, is the legacy that is left. That back catalogue that we have is enormous, because the BBC allowed us to continue to working."

As for what is in the works for King now, he is heading out on the road in An Evening with Si King, which he admitted "still needs a little bit of work".

But that isn't all, as he is opening a new restaurant in Sunderland, as well as moving house and finishing writing a book – so he has a lot on!

The new one-off special comes to BBC Two on Monday 23rd December, which RadioTimes.com has called the best documentary viewers will watch all year due to its emotional storytelling.

The Hairy Bikers: You'll Never Ride Alone will air on Monday 23rd December at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

