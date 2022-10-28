Directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the hugely successful Madonna Truth or Dare documentary in 1991, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will land on Apple TV+ next month following its premiere at the American Film Institute Festival in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Billie Eilish by starring in a documentary that takes an intimate look at her personal life, and the impact fame has had on it.

But, if you'd like a glimpse of it before then, you're in luck. A clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com sees the actress and singer visit her childhood home, where she found out she had booked her first TV job on Barney & Friends.

Gomez, who currently stars and produces Only Murders in the Building, can be seen driving through her old suburban neighbourhood in Texas before pulling up to her old house. "This was the same door," she says before she takes a look inside.

The clip also includes VHS footage from 1997, when Gomez and her family lived in the house, and a photo in front of the bathroom mirror where she found out she had booked her breakthrough role on Barney. See for yourself below.

"This was the first time she had ever visited the house she grew up in, and I think what she found brought back a rush of memories," Keshishian said.

"I think Selena wanted to visit her home and Texas because she wanted to reconnect with her past – she wanted to reconnect to who she was before Barney, fame, and all the other trappings of celebrity that had affected her. I felt that including these scenes were important in understanding who Selena is and was."

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will land on Apple TV+ on 4th November 2022 – you can sign up to Apple TV Plus here. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or check out our dedicated Documentaries hub.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.