Sean Combs: The Reckoning has finally been released on Netflix, after almost a year since it was announced for the streamer.

The four-part docuseries examines the disgraced music mogul, and his rise to fame and subsequent fall from grace.

Combs's spokesperson has criticised the new documentary, saying in a statement: "Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalise every minute of Mr Combs's life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalise on a never-ending media frenzy.

"If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr Combs's legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context – including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party."

However, director Alexandria Stapleton has insisted to The Hollywood Reporter that "the footage was obtained completely legally", also telling Tudum of the footage: "It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights.

"We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades.

"We also reached out to Sean Combs’s legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back."

Each episode focuses on a different part of Combs's life, with the first detailing his origins and becoming 'Puff Daddy'. The subsequent episodes dive into his rivalry with Death Row Records, the death of The Notorious B.I.G. and Combs's 2024 arrest and high-profile trial.

But what was the outcome of that trial and, with Combs not featuring in an interview for the documentary, where is he now? Read on for more information.

Where is Sean 'Diddy' Combs now?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In October, Sean Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act.

He was acquitted of the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Before Judge Arun Subramanian delivered his sentence, Combs apologised to his victims, specifically Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura and Jane, the latter of whom testified under a pseudonym.

"My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick," he said. "I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego."

He is currently serving the sentence in New Jersey and is set for release in May 2028.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available to watch on Netflix now.

