Sarah Everard: The Search for Justice will air on BBC One and iPlayer and examine how the crime and its investigation unfolded, while also shining a light on the Met's failings.

The production team has confirmed that it has been in close contact with Sarah's parents during the making of the doc, with the broadcaster saying in a statement: "They hope that it will bring increased focus to issues of women's safety, and abuse of power by police and other in positions of authority."

The footage also includes interviews with those closest to the case, some of whom are speaking out for the first time such as the Senior Investigating Officer, the prosecuting barrister and Sarah's local MP.

A missing poster of Sarah Everard.

Couzens, who abducted Everard while she was walking home in March 2021, had been linked to a string of indecent exposure offences beforehand. He is currently serving a whole-life sentence in HMP Frankland in Durham.

His trial had a profound impact on the nation, igniting conversations around violence against women and girls, and also led to a major review of the Met Police's culture and standards of behaviour.

Speaking of the documentary, Emma Loach – BBC Lead Commissioning Editor, Documentaries – said: "The murder of Sarah Everard sent shockwaves across the country and ignited an urgent conversation about police failings and violence against women and girls. This is an important and timely film and we, like Sarah's family, hope it will contribute to the ongoing dialogue around the issues raised."

For support and advice on issues raised in this article, please visit Victim Support.

