The streamer made the announcement at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2022, with the series being called "an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years".

Netflix has announced that it is currently in production on a documentary series about Robbie Williams, which is set to debut on the platform in 2023.

Netflix has said that the series, which will feature a currently unknown number of episodes, will "cover Robbie navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, adulation and addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact they have had on his mental health".

The series will be composed of never-before-seen archive footage shot over a period of 25 years, and has been called a "no-holds-barred" look at Williams' life.

The series comes from director Joe Pearlman, who previously made the BAFTA-winning documentary Bros: After the Screaming Stops; executive producer Asif Kapadia, who made the Oscar-winning documentary Amy; and is produced by RSA, which is part of the Ridley Scott Creative Group.

As part of the Edinburgh TV Festival panel where the series was announced, Netflix's manager of original documentary series Nelesh Dhand said that Williams is at a point in his career "where he's really willing to sit back [and] reflect on what has been an insane journey in the eye of the British public".

He added that Williams is "really willing to go there to talk about not just his music, his success, his fame, but also his addictions and his battles with mental health".

Williams initially grew to prominence as a member of Take That, before going on to a solo career which saw him achieve seven UK number one singles and 11 UK number one albums.

The Robbie Williams documentary will debut on Netflix in 2023.

