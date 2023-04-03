Reunion Hotel start date

Taking place at Iscoyd Park in Wrexham, the five-parter gives people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with someone, from a 21-year-old meeting up with the stranger who pulled her from the Tube tracks, to two secret siblings finally coming face-to-face.

Alex Jones is heading back to Wales this week for BBC Two's latest docuseries Reunion Hotel, which reconnects members of the public with a significant figure from their past.

Together with her team of therapists and hotel staff, Alex Jones makes the Reunion Hotel's guests' stay worth their while, saying in a statement: "To be able to play an integral part in the reunion of lost friendships, family members and past loves is very exciting.

"I’m so looking forward to checking into the hotel to help bring these heartwarming stories to life, and helping the guests reconnect with a piece of their lives they thought had been lost."

Here's everything you need to know about Reunion Hotel, including where the show is filmed.

Reunion Hotel begins airing on Thursday 6th April at 8pm on BBC Two.

The five-part series is set to air every Thursday on BBC Two, however all five episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 13th April.

What is Reunion Hotel?

Reunion Hotel is a new BBC Two documentary which sees Alex Jones and her team give people a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet up with someone pivotal from their past.

"Whether people want forgiveness, to say thank you, or get answers they’ve wanted for years, everyone has an experience that changes their lives," the show teases.

From a woman meeting a stranger who saved her life and secret siblings finding one another, to a '60s girl band reconnecting with their favourite boy band, the show reunites lots of people, with a team of counsellors and hotel staff on hand to help.

The BBC's head of commissioning for documentaries, Clare Sillery, said: "Everyone has someone they want to reconnect with in their lives and I can’t wait for people to watch those that have been made possible by Alex and her team. Throughout the series, a real range of reunions take place from absolute tearjerkers to those that will give you goosebumps."

Reunion Hotel presenter

Alex Jones on Reunion Hotel. BBC

Reunion Hotel is hosted by broadcaster Alex Jones, who is best known as a presenter on The One Show.

After hosting S4C shows Cân i Gymru, Hip neu Sgip? and Salon, as well as Channel 4's RI:SE, Jones joined The One Show in 2010 and began presenting Let's Dance for Comic Relief.

She has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, Saturday Kitchen and has presented BBC One's Invictus Games coverage, Alex Jones – Fertility and Me, and BBC One's coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Where is Reunion Hotel filmed?

Reunion Hotel is filmed at Iscoyd Park in Wrexham, North Wales – a private country house rented out for weddings, parties and hotel stays.

The property, which has been in the Godsal family since 1843, is located on the borders of North Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire and is currently owned by Philip Godsal, the chairman of Historic Houses Wales.

Reunion Hotel trailer

BBC Two is yet to share a trailer for Reunion Hotel, however watch this space – we'll update this page as soon as one arrives.

The Reunion Hotel airs on BBC Two at 8pm on Thursday 6th April. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

