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BBC confirms new Queen Elizabeth II documentary with "powerful archive" footage and all-new interviews for late monarch's centenary
The documentary will tell the story of modern Britain through the prism of Queen Elizabeth II's life.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 12:01 am
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