Queen Elizabeth II will be the subject of a new BBC One documentary exploring a century of change through the prism of her life.

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The one-hour documentary, which will mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, will explore the life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and also reflect on the social and cultural shifts that shaped the century of her reign.

“Spanning an era that saw the nation move from the age of Empire to the rise of celebrity culture — from the Blitz to the 2012 London Olympics — Queen Elizabeth II lived through extraordinary change," the official synopsis teases.

It continues: "More than a witness to history, she became an enduring symbol of continuity in a rapidly evolving world. Through the prism of her life, the documentary tells the story of modern Britain in a richly historical and emotionally resonant exploration of both The Queen and the people she served.”

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The documentary will feature “powerful archive” footage and new interviews, including contributions from Dame Helen Mirren, Barack Obama, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Sheila Hancock and HM Queen Camilla, among others.

Queen Elizabeth II, coronation portrait.

Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment and Events said in a statement: “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century explores the life of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the lens of a century of change and offers an important reflection on how modern Britain has been shaped.”

An air date will be announced in due course.

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