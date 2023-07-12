The series gives viewers a sense of the enormous pressure these athletes are under, depicting the highs and lows of their year in the sport – including a major career milestone for Mahomes and a stunning comeback story for Cousins.

American Football fans will easily binge through the first season and be left wondering if the show could return for season 2. Here's what we know so far.

Will there be a Quarterback season 2?

There's no word yet on whether Quarterback has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. The streamer will be monitoring the show's viewership closely over the coming weeks, so we can expect a decision soon.

If it proves popular, there's no reason why Quarterback couldn't become an annual release – in a similar vein to fellow sporting docuseries F1: Drive to Survive – perhaps following a different set of players each time.

Netflix will need to make a decision on Quarterback's future before the start of the NFL's 2023 season if it wants similar access to the games, so we'll likely have an answer before September 2023.

When could Quarterback season 2 be released?

Marcus Mariota in Quarterback Netflix

If Quarterback is renewed for season 2, expect it to drop in summer 2024, roughly one year after the first edition.

Unlike many other shows on the streaming service, Quarterback is unlikely to be delayed by the ongoing writers strike, which could make it an attractive proposition for the platform.

What is Quarterback about?

Quarterback follows three NFL players – Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota – through the 2022 American Football season, giving us a glimpse into life on the pitch as well as what goes on at home.

"I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organisation and for my family," Mahomes told TUDUM.

"From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all.

"This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

Is there a Quarterback season 2 trailer?

There's no trailer for Quarterback season 2 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any new footage as it comes in.

For now, here's a reminder of what the first season has in store.

