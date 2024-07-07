According to a release, it will give "an exclusive, behind the scenes look" at the first year of the programme and will follow Prince William "as he launches Homewards across the country, as well as the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue".

It will also feature well-known advocates of the programme, alongside those leading individual projects across the UK.

Speaking about the commission, ITV's controller of factual Jo Clinton-Davis said: "With access to the inner workings of this ambitious project and the work of Prince William and his team, we hope to share with viewers a privileged insight into how they are setting out to tackle an issue which concerns us all and affects so many of our fellow citizens across the UK."

Meanwhile director Leo Burley – who previously won a BAFTA for his 2022 documentary The Real Mo Farah – said that the show would feature "some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness".

He added: "From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.

"Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis."

And the Royal Foundation's CEO Amanda Berry OBE spoke about the power of television "to change hearts and minds".

She said: "Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people’s experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action. This two-part documentary will help raise vital awareness and demonstrate that, by working together, it is possible to end homelessness.”

The programme will air on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn, with a more exact date to be announced in due course.

