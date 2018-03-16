Famous, why? Raphael Rowe is a reporter for The One Show on BBC1. He joined the BBC in 2001 as a reporter for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and went on to report on Panorama for many years.

What were you hoping to experience when travelling the famous medieval pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago?

“I wanted to experience a challenge like I have never encountered before. The physical and mental ask of walking the Camino provides just that and the restrictions, in terms of belongings and accommodation, made the adventure an exciting and bonding experience. I also wanted to see and feel what many others had felt and seen traveling this pilgrimage.”

What was the most surprising thing you learned?

“The one thing that really surprised me about myself was my ignorance about religion and faith and its historical importance. I was inspired by the many different people I met along the way and the many different reasons they embarked on such a journey.

“I was empowered by the stories of those who were forced to travel the pilgrimage many years ago and presently, be they convicts, searchers of faith, spiritual enlightenment or simple fitness.”

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago starts on Friday 16th March at 9pm on BBC2