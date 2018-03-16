John James Chalmers is an ex-marine who suffered life-changing injuries after being blown up by an IED in Afghanistan. After months of rehabilitation, JJ went on to compete in the Invictus Games. Forging ahead with a broadcast career, JJ currently presents for the BBC and also hosted the Paralympics on Channel 4. He's currently covering the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

What were you hoping to experience when travelling the famous medieval pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago?

“A new adventure. I have always found, and particularly since being wounded, that life is best when you say yes. So when the opportunity came up to experience the Camino I had to say yes - I always want to see new places, meet new people, learn more about the world and experience different cultures.

What was the most surprising thing you learned?

“It was certainly very interesting to get to know my fellow travellers - especially who you think you know because you have seen them on the telly!”

