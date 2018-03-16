Twitter: @MrEdByrne

Comedian Ed Byrne has been doing the rounds on British panel shows for years. He has appeared on Mock The Week over 40 times, while he has also made appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Byrne has appeared as a host and a comedian on Live at the Apollo several times since 2006. He has also starred in travelogue TV series' for the BBC alongside fellow Irish funnyman Dara O'Brian, such as Dara & Ed's Great Big Adventure and Road to Mandalay in 2017.

Ed is an avid hill walker and canoeist, and he also writes a column for The Great Outdoors magazine.

What was the most challenging aspect of the pilgrimage?

Probably the heat," he says, "and getting up early in the morning in order to avoid the heat. I’m used to walking in places like Scotland where heat is rarely an issue."

What was your favourite moment of the journey?

"There was one day when all the others were travelling by horseback, but because Heather [Small] was allergic to horses she had to walk, so I walked with her. It was just a really good hike and I felt like Heather, who never really fancied walking before, really started to get into it."

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago starts on Friday 16th March at 9pm on BBC2