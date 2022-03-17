In early 2021, Evan Rachel Wood publicly named her former boyfriend Marilyn Manson, aka Brian Warner, as her alleged abuser.

Warning: the following article touches on subject matter that some readers may find distressing.

The Westworld and Thirteen actress had previously spoken out about being a survivor of domestic violence but had not named anyone.

Now, an HBO documentary entitled Phoenix Rising, which has launched on Sky Documentaries in the UK, puts Wood in the driver’s seat of her own narrative.

Directed by Amy Berg (Deliver Us from Evil), the documentary shines a light on Wood's life as an actor, the abuse allegations made against Manson by Wood and other women who have since come forward, and her emergence as an activist.

According to a statement from his attorney, Manson “vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone”.

Read on for all the details about how to watch and stream the documentary in the UK.

How to watch Phoenix Rising

Evan Rachel Wood in Phoenix Rising (HBO) HBO

Phoenix Rising is now available to stream on HBO Max and is free to subscribers.

The documentary mini-series consists of two episodes.

The first premiered at 9pm on HBO Max on Tuesday 15th March 2022 at 9pm, while the second and final instalment landed on Wednesday 16th March at the same time.

In the US, HBO Max is available for $14.99 per month.

How to watch Phoenix Rising in the UK

Evan Rachel Wood in Phoenix Rising (HBO) HBO

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available for viewers in the UK.

But don't worry: the first instalment of Phoenix Rising launches on Sky Documentaries on 17th March 2022 at 9pm.

Following that, the second episode will land on Sky Documentaries on 18th March 2022 at 9pm.

If you can't watch them as they go out: both episodes are available to download and watch through Sky now. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

The documentary has also landed on streaming service NOW. The NOW TV Entertainment Pass will cost you £9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.

What is Phoenix Rising about?

The documentary recounts allegations of systemic abuse that Wood says she endured at the hands of her former boyfriend Marilyn Manson, beginning with how they met at a Hollywood party when she was a teenager in 2006 up through to her decision to publicly name him as her alleged abuser in 2021.

Phoenix Rising also documents Wood’s subsequent emergence as an activist, showing her meeting with some of the women who have come forward with allegations of abuse against Warner, as well as footage of Wood’s role in the creation and passage of The Phoenix Act.

Manson has repeatedly denied the allegations made by Wood and others in the documentary, and has filed a lawsuit against the actress claiming defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, over the "malicious falsehood that has derailed [his] successful music, TV, and film career".

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the programme also shines a light on Wood’s upbringing in Hollywood, exploring her memories of being sexualised in movies such as Thirteen (2003) from an early age.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Phoenix Rising is available on Sky Documentaries now. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.