The new trailer gives us a glimpse of the two-parter, which will feature never-before-heard interviews as well as interviews with those closest to her. In the trailer, we can see that some of those people include Vanessa Feltz, Grace Dent and Robbie Williams.

We finally have our first look at Channel 4's upcoming Paula Yates documentary that is set to explore the life of the iconic presenter in her own words.

The words used to describe Yates in the trailer range from "firecracker", "maverick", "gobby" and "irresistible" as well as stating: "Paula Yates was, next to Princess Diana, the most famous female in England."

But the trailer also shows how the documentary will explore the tabloid-driven narrative that was painted about her life, as well as the defining music and culture of the era.

The well-known British presenter, journalist and author died of a drug overdose in 2000 aged 41 but her personal life was regularly the focus of newspaper front pages nationwide, with much of the conversation dominated by her relationships with Bob Geldof and musician Michael Hutchence.

The new two-part documentary, entitled Paula, will reveal the person behind the headlines and will contain anecdotes from friends and close colleagues as well as a celebratory look at some of the interviews she conducted throughout her career and the programmes she was at the helm of.

A show Yates became synonymous with was The Big Breakfast, where her 'On the Bed' interviews with stars like Kylie Minogue were the stuff of TV gold in the '90s.

Speaking about the new films, Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4, said: “Paula Yates exploded onto our screens in the very first week that Channel 4 came on air in 1982, a whirlwind of wit, verve and charisma – a totally unique style.

"Looking at what she achieved now, it feels like no one has ever quite matched her as a TV presenter. So as Channel 4 reflects on 40 years, it feels right to look at her life and career, and what an impact she made.

"As ever, Curious Films has made a riveting and sensitive series that will, I hope, introduce Paula to a new generation."

Paula airs on Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th March at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

