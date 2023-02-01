In February 1995, Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee eloped after just 96 hours of knowing one another. They welcomed their first child Brandon in June 1996, and a year later in December 1997, their second son Dylan was born.

Pamela Anderson's new documentary has arrived on Netflix, with the actress/model letting fans into her life from her humble beginnings to her rise to fame and the infamous sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, which was stolen from their home.

During their relationship, Pamela and Tommy weathered many storms, including the theft of a 1995 sex tape, which was the focus of Hulu's Pam & Tommy drama starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

In the film, Pamela Anderson says the theft of the sex tape reminded her of sexual assault, saying: "Not to bring up something really heavy from my childhood, but when I was attacked by this guy, I thought everybody would know. When the tape was stolen, it felt like that."

The pair eventually split in 1998, after the musician was arrested and sentenced to six months in jail for spousal battery after assaulting his wife.

Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story Netflix

Speaking in the documentary, Pamela says she regrets not making things work with the father of her children.

"I think what it all comes down to [is] that I never got over not being able to make it work with the father of my kids. And, even though I thought I could recreate a family or fall in love with somebody else, it's just not me," she says.

"So, I think that's probably why I keep failing in all my relationships and I think my parents were wild and crazy and madly in love and made stupid decisions and hurt each other and hurt us, but they stuck at it and stayed together, and I can see that they're happy now."

During her lifetime, the Baywatch star has walked down the aisle five times. First to Tommy, and then to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, which she speaks openly about in the doc.

Speaking of Rock, she reveals: "We had great fun together. He was really good to the boys, but I didn't feel like this is love because I have an impression of what love is and this isn't it. It just didn't have that height - that frenzy that I was used to. I didn't want anything less than that."

But, who else was Pamela Anderson married to?

As Pamela, A Love Story airs on Netflix, read on for a history on Pamela Anderson's relationships from her marriage to Tommy Lee, to her on/off romance with surfer Kelly Slater, and her most recent divorce from bodyguard Dan Hayhurst last year.

Who were Pamela Anderson's husbands and boyfriends?

Mario Van Peebles

Mario Van Peebles. Getty Images

From the moment Pamela arrived in the US in the 1980s, she began dating very high profile men.

She was infatuated with American-Mexican film producer Mario Van Peebles, who she says now was one of her two best boyfriends ever - the other being professional skater Kelly Slater.

Kelly Slater

Pamela Anderson and Kelly Slater. Netflix

Surfer Kelly Slater is described as Pam's on/off boyfriend in the Netflix documentary.

The pair met on the set of Baywatch, in which Slater played Jimmy Slade and Pamela starred as lifeguard Casey Jane Parker.

In the Netflix documentary, Anderson reveals she was still romantically linked to Slater when she tied the knot with Tommy in 1995.

"I met Kelly Slater on the set of Baywatch. He was my big love actually. He was such a sweetheart to me, and so good to me,’ the 55-year-old recalls.

"I dated Kelly all the time. I mean, Kelly and I were together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too, but it wasn’t just me."

The pair dated again between 1998 and 2000, following Anderson's split from Lee.

Speaking of their romance, Slater said: "I learned a lot. I don’t have any ill feelings toward her. I wish her well. Hey, we had an amazing time together.”

Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Getty Images

Pamela infamously eloped with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 after just four days of knowing one another.

The pair wed while away in Cancun, Mexico and later welcomed their two sons.

The pair split in 1998, as Lee pleaded no contest to felony spousal battery and was sentenced to six months in jail for physically assaulting his wife.

In the documentary, Pamela opens up about their break-up, saying: "I think I'd rather be alone than not be with the father of my kids. It's impossible to be with anybody else, but I don't think I could be with Tommy either. It's almost like the punishment."

Marcus Schenkenberg

Marcus Schenkenberg and Pamela Anderson. Getty Images

Pamela had a brief engagement to male model Marcus Schenkenberg from 2000 to 2001. Their romance was kept private.

Kid Rock

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock Netflix

Following her break-up with Schenkenberg, Pamela hooked up with All Summer Long star Kid Rock. They got engaged in 2002, but they split a year later. The couple eventually rekindled their romance and got married on a yacht near St-Tropez, France, in July 2006.

That November, Pamela revealed she'd miscarried. Seventeen days later, she filed for divorce.

Rick Salomon

Pamela Salomon and Pamela Anderson. Getty Images

In October 2007, Pamela tied the knot with poker player Rick Salomon at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

The couple separated two months later in December and their marriage was annulled in 2008.

They gave things another go in 2013 and said "I do" for the second time to one another in January 2014. However, it wasn't meant to be as they ended things for good in July that year. Their divorce was finalised in April 2015.

Adil Rami

Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson. Getty Images

Anderson started dating French soccer player Adil Rami in early 2017.

The pair broke up in June 2019 as she accused him of "living a double life" in an Instagram post. Rami later denied allegations that he had been abusive and unfaithful during their relationship.

"I have videos and photos that can disprove what she said. It's over and I no longer want to be related to her," he told French newspaper Le Figaro in 2020 (via The Sun).

Jon Peters

Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson. Getty Images

Pamela originally met film producer Jon Peters in the mid-1980s. They started seeing each other and eventually moved in together in Los Angeles.

At the time, Peter proposed to her, but Pamela turned him down due to their 22-year age gap.

Many years later in 2019, the couple reunited and secretly wed in a private ceremony in Malibu in January 2020. However, the pair called it quits less than two weeks later.

Dan Hayhurst

In December 2020, Pamela got married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst during a Christmas Eve ceremony.

“I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she declared in an interview with the Daily Mail a month later.

A source revealed that the couple had called time on their marriage in January 2022, telling Rolling Stone: "Pamela loves as authentically as she lives," calling it a “pandemic whirlwind” that petered out.

Pamela, A Love Story is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

