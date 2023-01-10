Pamela, A Love Story arrives on the streamer on Tuesday 31st January 2023, and today viewers have been given a first look at the feature-length documentary with the release of a brand new trailer.

Last year, Pamela Anderson was the subject of the hit series Pam & Tommy on Disney Plus – and now the former Baywatch star is telling her story on her own terms in a brand new Netflix documentary.

The trailer opens with Anderson discussing the sex tape that was the subject of the aforementioned Hulu series, as she explains "I blocked that sex tape out of my life in order to survive", and adding that she felt "sick" that it had re-entered the spotlight.

"I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time," she continues.

The trailer also includes footage from several interviews and clips of her being swarmed by paparazzi, while at one point she says in the voiceover: "I'm not the damsel in distress, I put myself in crazy situations... and survived them."

You can watch it in full below:

The official synopsis for the documentary provided by Netflix describes it as: "An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells.

"Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother."

The film is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ryan White – whose previous credits include The Keepers and The Case Against 8 – while Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Brandon Thomas Lee are all listed as producers.

