Titled Pamela, a Love Story, the film will see the blonde bombshell sharing her story in her own words through personal videos and diaries.

Actress and model Pamela Anderson is set to tell her story in a brand new Netflix documentary .

From her rise to fame, to her rocky romances and infamous sex tape, the doc will reveal what is said to be "an intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells".

So when does Pamela, A Love Story air? And what can viewers expect?

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix's Pamela Anderson documentary, including the trailer and latest news.

Pamela, A Love Story will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday 31st January.

The episode will be available to stream from 8am BST.

What is Pamela, A Love Story about?

Pamela Anderson and Kelly Slater Netflix

The one-off film will tell the story of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela Anderson, from her early life to her rise to fame, including her Baywatch and Playboy stints, to her love life, and the 1995 sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, which was stolen from her home.

The synopsis reads: "Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother."

Pamela, A Love Story trailer

Netflix released a first-look trailer at the upcoming documentary, revealing Pamela at home with her dog as well as archival footage from around the time her sex tape was leaked.

You can watch the full clip below:

Pamela, A Love Story premieres on Netflix on Tuesday 31st January. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

