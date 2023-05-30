Launching next month, this time the show will focus on the migration patterns of animals across the globe - and we’re expecting more of the stunning camera shots that make the 97-year-old broadcaster’s programmes so amazing.

The first series aired back in 2019 - but now a second instalment of Sir David Attenborough’s nature documentary Our Planet is on its way to Netflix .

But what else can viewers expect from Our Planet this time, and where can they watch a trailer? Read on to find out more…

All four 50-minute episodes of Our Planet II will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 14th June.

Sir David Attenborough in A Life On Our Planet. Netflix

What is Our Planet II about?

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet is a British nature documentary programme made for Netflix. The second season will look at the migration patterns of animals around the globe.

Footage has been shot of creatures in places including Africa, India, China, the Arctic and more.

As with past series, viewers will follow the stories of the animals as they navigate their way in the world.

According to Netflix, this season we can expect to see creatures such as an abandoned Laysan albatross chick determining the best way to leave his island of origin; a herd of pronghorn antelope attempting to cross the wild west of southern Wyoming to the Rocky Mountains; and billions of minuscule red crabs attempting to cross from beaches to the forest where they’ll be safe.

Last season looked at the Earth’s most important habitats - and how climate change impacts all living things.

Is there a trailer for Our Planet II?

Yes, there is a trailer for Our Planet II - see below for a sneak peek:

Our Planet II launches on Netflix on Wednesday 14th June. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

