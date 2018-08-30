In the clip above, Pendleton can be seen uncontrollably shaking in her tent after a day of climbing in the face of fierce winds. Earlier this year, she spoke to Radio Times about suffering from depression after the challenge.

Despite the pair being super fit physically, they do struggle – temperatures plummet to minus 20 near the top and in some places the air is so thin that climbers need an oxygen mask after 20 minutes.

The challenge was filmed with CNN and first broadcast in June earlier this year. Now the documentary is set to air on ITV.

It’s bound to be a tough and exhilarating watch – just don’t look down.

Our Everest Challenge with Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton airs Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on ITV