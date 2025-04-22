The synopsis for the film says: "Through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean, Attenborough shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

"Stunning, immersive cinematography showcases the wonder of life under the seas and exposes the realities and challenges facing our ocean as never-before-seen, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching.

"Yet the story is one of optimism, with Attenborough pointing to inspirational stories from around the world to deliver his greatest message: the ocean can recover to a glory beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen."

The clip sees Attenborough explaining that despite the already vast quantity of life we know to exist in the ocean, we keep finding more and more species - 2,000 new ones every year.

Including stunning close-ups of various fish, shrimp and crabs, it gives us a real sense of the incredible visuals that will be on display.

The release of the film on 8th May will coincide with Attenborough’s 99th birthday, and tickets are on sale now at OceanFilm.net.

It will also be available to stream globally later this year, arriving on National Geographic, Disney Plus and Hulu.

Speaking about the film, Attenborough previously said: "My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man.

"In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health.

"This could be the moment of change. Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to achieve this bare minimum and protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen."

Ocean with David Attenborough will be released in cinemas on 8th May 2025.

