Channel 4 to celebrate the life of Nikki Grahame in new documentary

Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary set to celebrate the life of Big Brother star Nikki Grahame, who died in April aged 38.

Directed by Jane Preston, the film will be an intimate look at Grahame’s life and how she became an icon in the golden age of reality TV, while exploring her 30-year struggle with anorexia.

According to Channel 4, the hour-long documentary will “reveal the complexities of anorexia and the impact this cruel and misunderstood illness had on Nikki and everybody who loved her” while also celebrating Grahame’s life through the use of archive videos and exclusive interviews with family, friends and celebrity colleagues.

The late Big Brother star’s mother Sue Graham said in a statement: “Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary.

“It will be tough, but Nikki was one special girl – kind and smart with the biggest heart – and I know Jane and Angel Eye will do her proud.”

Executive producer Ollie Durrant added: “We are honoured to be making this important film with Nikki’s family and friends. She was an amazingly kind, caring person who despite her own struggles, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential rise of mental health issues in society today. We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy.”

Grahame died in April after being admitted to a private hospital with an eating disorder a month prior.

She was best known for competing on the seventh series of Big Brother UK in 2006, on which she finished fifth place and became a fan-favourite with her iconic “who IS she” speech.

Grahame went on to star in her own reality series, Princess Nikki, before appearing on the sixteenth series of Big Brother UK as a guest housemate, Big Brother Canada, Celebrity Coach Trip and Pointless Celebrities.

For support and information about eating disorders, visit Beat.

