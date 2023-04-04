Channel 4's Naked Education will follow the Naked Attraction host on her journey to normalise all body types and break down stereotypes around the human form, from tackling body hair and aging to mastectomy scars and dysmorphia.

You can always rely on Anna Richardson to bring us an exciting new show about nudity and this time, she's bringing radio DJ Yinka Bokinni and Love Island 's Dr Alex George along for the ride as they teach Brits to embrace their bodies.

Speaking to The Sun's TV Mag, Richardson said that the new documentary goes "one step further than Naked Attraction", adding: "It says: 'Let's normalise bodies, let's have the conversation about what we go through and let's actually educate the nation.'

"I like to make shows that are controversial, that break taboos and that make a difference, and with every single show that I’ve done you can tick one of those boxes."

With the show kicking off tonight, here's everything you need to know about Naked Education.

Naked Education begins on Channel 4 on Tuesday 4th April at 8pm.

The six-parter will air every Tuesday, however all episodes will be available to stream on All4 from tonight (Tuesday 4th April) onwards.

What is Naked Education?

Naked Education is a brand new documentary series, fronted by Naked Attraction's Anna Richardson, which aims to normalise all body types, champion people's differences and break down stereotypes.

Along with presenter Yinka Bokinni and Love Island's Dr Alex George, Richardson will be exploring everything from body dysmorphia and mastectomy scars, to penis size, ageing bodies and disabilities. Naked Education will be tackling "difference conversations about the body" throughout each hour-long episode.

Each episode will feature three strands: The Naked Exchange, Teen Talk, and the Naked Brigade. The Naked Exchange sees Richardson bring people together who've undergone similar experiences to chat about their bodies and share their stories, while in Teen Talk, a group of teenagers are guided by Bokinni and George to analyse and ask questions about the naked body and challenge their own perceptions of beauty.

For the Naked Brigade, Richardson ensembles a team of body-positivity activists to share their message and encourage people to join the Every Body is Beautiful campaign across the country.

Naked Education presenters

Naked Education is hosted by presenter Anna Richardson, radio DJ Yinka Bokinni and Love Island star Dr Alex George.

Anna Richardson is best known for hosting Supersize vs Superskinny, The Sex Education Show, Secret Eaters, Naked Attraction and Changing Rooms.

Yinka Bokinni is a presenter and DJ who hosts The Capital Xtra Breakfast Show, 4Music's Fresh and Channel 4 show Unapologetic. Meanwhile, Dr Alex George is a TV doctor who rose to fame after competing on the 2018 season of Love Island and has since appeared on Loose Women, Good Morning Britain and in 2021, was appointed UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador by the government.

Naked Education trailer

Channel 4 released a trailer for Naked Education on Twitter, in which Anna Richardson tells one contributor: "This is a baby step to becoming more accepting of who you are."

You can watch the clip below.

Naked Education airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 4th April.

