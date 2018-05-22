Palin covered more than 1,300 miles of the secretive country for the documentary, discovering the realities of everyday life for the North Korean population, from the capital Pyongyang to the snowy peaks of Mount Paektu.

"To visit North Korea was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," said Palin. "For somewhere that is so often in the forefront of the news, it remains a complete mystery to most of us.

“That we were able to travel across the country and get some sense of everyday life was enormously exciting. The visit was an eye-opener for me, and I'm sure it will be the same for others.

“In all my travels around the world I have never had the same sense of fascination and revelation as on this journey to North Korea."

Palin, who celebrated his 75th birthday while filming the series, has previously made travelogues for the BBC including Around the World in 80 Days, Pole to Pole and Full Circle.

This will be the presenter’s first series for Channel 5, and is set to air in 2018.