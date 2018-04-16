Crack out your coconuts and gallop over to Netflix, because Monty Python is now available to stream – for the first time ever.

A ton of Monty Python movies and TV series have arrived on Netflix UK, including Arthurian slapstick comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail and religious satire Monty Python's Life of Brian ("he's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy!").