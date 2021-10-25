Matt Baker rips his jeans while wrangling lambs in Our Farm in the Dales first-look

The More4 hit that is Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales continues its second series tonight and with lambing season underway, this evening’s episode is set to feature a whole load of sheep.

In a first-look clip for episode two, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, we watch as Matt and his family begin marking the sheep and checking out the adorable newborn lambs.

Whilst examining the herd, the Bakers find the ram responsible for fathering all of the new sheep, with the Countryfile star telling his family: “He’s the dad of all of the lambs we’ve had. I chose him just for his condition really.

“He’s done ever so well actually, hasn’t he? To father the lambs that he has done. He’s thrown a lot of twins. And really strong lambs as well that have done ever so well in getting through some pretty bad weather.”

However, whilst wrangling the ram, Matt discovers that he’s managed to rip his jeans in the most inconvenient place, much to the amusement of his family.

The second series of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales follows the presenter and his family as they prepare his parents’ farm for the busy season ahead after spending the first series making the estate more accessible for his mother after her accident.

In tonight’s episode, the Bakers set up CCTV cameras in the goat stables, while Matt reveals his plans for a low maintenance allotment featuring a greenhouse and a bird feeder.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales airs tonight at 9pm on More4. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.