Matt Baker creates an orchard for his parents in new Our Farm in the Dales preview

Matt Baker’s new docuseries Our Farm in the Dales continues tonight as the presenter creates a new orchard space for his parents to enjoy and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look.

The programme sees former The One Show host Baker relocate to the Durham Dales in order to help his parents on their farm, after his mother suffered a serious injury to her leg and knee last summer.

So far, viewers have been captivated by the breakout series, which features a warm family dynamic at its heart and an idyllic countryside location.

On tonight’s episode, Baker transforms an old hill garden that has been in need of attention for quite some time, planting a variety of apple and plum trees to turn it into a relaxing space.

As usual, Matt’s wife Nicola is around to lend a helping hand, introducing each of the apple trees and creating little signs naming each of them, including one which will be known as “Baker’s Delicious”.

It’s safe to say that Matt’s parents were thrilled with his and Nicola’s hard work, heaping glowing praise on the transformed garden that will no doubt get a lot of use this summer.

“Brilliant, really lovely, thank you,” says mum Janice Baker. “After waiting about 30 years, we’ve finally got our little orchard.”

Matt’s father, Michael, added: “I love trees, you know that, and to sit in a tranquil place like this where you’ve actually got the fruit of the tree – it couldn’t be better, could it?”

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales continues at 9pm on More4. Take a look at the rest of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.