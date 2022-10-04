The journalist also took part a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) to discuss all that and more, including which celebrities had rejected him in the past. Among them, Kanye West.

Louis Theroux has had a busy year. Forbidden America aired back in February, later this year he'll be interviewing some famous faces on his new BBC Two series, and he's managed to become a TikTok rap sensation in between.

"I’ve definitely had my share of rejections. Kanye, Charlie Sheen (DM me if you’re reading this)," Theroux said in response to a fan who had asked if there were subjects he'd tried to make a documentary about only to be rejected "with nothing to show for it".

Kanye West. Getty Images

West was recently the subject of his own Netflix documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which was filmed over 24 years and released in three parts earlier this year.

Theroux didn't offer further context as to why West 'rejected' him, but he did reveal that late musician Ike Turner had filmed with him for about a week before he decided he no longer wanted to take part in the programme.

"I spent six or seven days filming with Ike Turner and he pulled the plug," Theroux said.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Louis Theroux Interviews will air later this year on the BBC. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.