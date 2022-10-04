Louis Theroux says he was 'rejected' by Kanye West in attempted documentary
The journalist revealed which famous faces had refused to be interviewed by him, including Kanye West.
Louis Theroux has had a busy year. Forbidden America aired back in February, later this year he'll be interviewing some famous faces on his new BBC Two series, and he's managed to become a TikTok rap sensation in between.
The journalist also took part a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) to discuss all that and more, including which celebrities had rejected him in the past. Among them, Kanye West.
"I’ve definitely had my share of rejections. Kanye, Charlie Sheen (DM me if you’re reading this)," Theroux said in response to a fan who had asked if there were subjects he'd tried to make a documentary about only to be rejected "with nothing to show for it".
West was recently the subject of his own Netflix documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which was filmed over 24 years and released in three parts earlier this year.
Theroux didn't offer further context as to why West 'rejected' him, but he did reveal that late musician Ike Turner had filmed with him for about a week before he decided he no longer wanted to take part in the programme.
"I spent six or seven days filming with Ike Turner and he pulled the plug," Theroux said.
Louis Theroux Interviews will air later this year on the BBC. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.
