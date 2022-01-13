Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy release date – When the documentary will air on Netflix

Titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the three-week global event will launch on the streaming site this February.

Get ready to step inside the wonderful mind of Kanye West, as the rapper takes to Netflix with his new docuseries.

Over the series, viewers will be given an intimate look at the rapper’s life, from his formative days as he tried to break into the music industry, to his life today as a global brand and artist.

So, when does it start? And what can viewers expect.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trilogy, including the teaser trailer.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy release date

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will start on Netflix on Wednesday 16th February.

The event will last three weeks.

What is Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy about?

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will look at the life of rapper, record producer and fashion designer Kanye West, who also goes by the name Ye.

The three-part series will explore his rise to fame from the beginning of his career, to today

The official synopsis reads: “In the late 1990s, as a young Kanye West dreamed of stardom as a rapper, a friend in Chicago picked up a camera and began capturing his improbable journey. A landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, JEEN-YUHS is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy trailer

On 10th January, a teaser trailer was released for the docuseries, showing archive footage of the rapper, along with celebrity pals, including rappers Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams.

You can watch the clip below:

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy starts on Netflix on Wednesday 16th February. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix.

For something else, visit our TV Guide our check out dedicated Documentaries hub.