❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
15 Louis Theroux documentaries you can watch right now and where to stream them
From his Weird Weekends to his new manosphere series.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 4:49 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad