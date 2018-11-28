Getty Images

As well as working as a producer and fashion designer, it’s West’s controversial comments which have grabbed more column inches than his music this year – aligning with President Donald Trump, and claiming 400 years of slavery “sounded like a choice”.

Zand’s new documentary will see him interview family, friends and acquaintances of West in an attempt to unravel what is happening inside his head.

When is Looking for Kanye released?

Looking for Kanye will be available on BBC iPlayer from 10am on Sunday 16th December.

Who is interviewed in Zand’s documentary Looing for Kanye?

Zand will speak to West’s cousin Tony Williams, Chicago rapper and childhood friend GLC, campaigner Candace Owens, and the son of late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, Fred Hampton Jr.