Kit Harington to explore family's war stories in My Grandparents' War

The Sun reports that Harington will be joined in the new season by Hollywood star Keira Knightley, singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé and the Harry Potter series' Toby Jones, each of whom will appear in their own episodes.

Three years on from its first season on Channel 4, documentary series My Grandparents' War is set to return, with Game of Thrones and Marvel star Kit Harington reportedly leading the celebrity line-up.

According to The Sun, the series will once again look at conflicts experienced by each of the stars' relatives and how these have affected and shaped their family histories.

The first season set a precedent for A-list talent at the forefront of each episode, with outings starring Helena Bonham-Carter, Mark Rylance, Kristin Scott Thomas and Carey Mulligan.

Details regarding the new season are currently largely under wraps, but a source has reportedly told The Sun that confirmed filming locations will range "from the killing fields of Kenya to the mountains of Monte Cassino in Italy".

The source continued: "The producers say the season will touch on the most ­controversial spying operation of the 20th Century as well as the fight for independence in Africa. But if their stories are anything like those of the celebrities who featured in season one, then this should be ­captivating."

This latest project for Harington follows news that he is developing a sequel series centred around his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, reportedly entitled Snow.

George R R Martin has confirmed his own involvement with the series, while acknowledging that the idea for the show originally came from Harington himself, something which was first divulged by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke.

My Grandparents' War season 1 is available on All 4 now.

