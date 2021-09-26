Netflix reveals first-look trailer for Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs

Netflix have released an interesting first-look at Kanye West’s new documentary, giving fans a small glimpse into the expansive film.

Lots of details about the upcoming documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, were revealed during the big Netflix TUDUM event on 25th September. It was an evening full of reveals and juicy information and we also got word on many upcoming returning and new series the streamer has in store for us – including a new Stranger Things season 4 clip.

But it was more than just a clip we got for Jeen-Yuhs as we got a whole trailer for it that features Yasiin Bey who used to be known as Mos Def, and here it is for your viewing pleasure!

Jeen-Yuhs is directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and the pair are no strangers to Kanye-collabs as they helmed the music video together for Jesus Walks and Through the Wire.

As for Netflix, they must be confident that there are enough viewers who will be tuning in for this as the rumour is that they have paid $30 million for the docuseries. They do know that they will have enough material for something good though because this documentary has been 20 years in the making.

The documentary promises never-before-seen footage from the rap superstar and, given how much there is to talk about when it comes to Kanye, we have no doubt that we will be in for a fascinating watch when it makes its debut.

As for when we will get to watch Jeen-Yuhs, all Netflix has said so far is that it is coming soon so it is very unlikely we will get it in 2021. Let’s hope that we don’t have to wait too long into the year before it’s released.

