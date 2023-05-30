A multitude of services compete for your attention now – should you take out a subscription – and, thanks to the digital revolution, all of them can be watched on multiple screens, from laptops and mobile phones to something so big it could cover your living-room wall from floor to ceiling.

We’re living through a television revolution. The old certainties of there being just five terrestrial TV channels offering scheduled programming every night from a box in the corner of your living room have long gone.

This blizzard of choice is being driven by an industry shaped by technological change. But what about the viewer? Where does he or she fit in? What do they – or in this case, you – want from television?

Sometimes it feels that viewers are the last people to be consulted – and not just about what they watch, or how they watch it, but also how they feel about what they are watching.

We know from the lockdowns that, for many of you, television was one bright spot during the pandemic. It informed, it educated, but above all else, it entertained.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With that in mind, this week we launch the most comprehensive survey of viewers undertaken this century, to discover how you feel about television.

With our partners at the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, we want to discover more about what you watch, why you watch it and how watching television makes you feel. We hope that thousands of you will be able to take part.

More like this

Armed with this information, we can help shape the television of the future. Because if the industry can understand what viewers watch and why they watch it, the programme makers should produce many more shows aimed at people like you.

If you would like to take part, please visit thescreentest.org.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

John McEnroe tells us about his rivalry with Björn Borg, the role his childhood played in his on-court behaviour and why the changes in rules have hurt the game

Prince and the Revolution keyboardist Matt “Dr” Fink recalls Prince playing with Bruce Springsteen and Madonna on the Purple Rain tour

Vicky McClure on the reaction her 97-year-old grandfather, who took part in D-Day, received when he visited the British Normandy Memorial as part of her ITV documentary Vicky McClure: My Grandad's War

Mel B discusses talent shows, drag queens, why she’ll always be a Spice Girl and getting the biggest ever girl group back together again

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is out now.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.