Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of The World: episode guide

Joanna will visit three of Europe's biggest cities as part of the series and she will be showing us all the key things to see in each of them. From the most famous landmarks to the locals that inhabit the locations, she will be showing us what it is really like in these places - while showing us some things we may never have seen before in the process.

The great Dame Joanna Lumley makes a return to our screens tonight, 24th March, on ITV and she is off on some travels for Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of The World!

But where is Joanna heading? Here are all the details about Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of The World.

Which cities will Joanna Lumley visit?

We have three episodes of Joanna's journey to enjoy, and here is where each episode will be set.

Paris

First up and airing tonight is a trip to Paris - and there is plenty to see there. Joanna will pay a visit to the fire-damaged Notre Dame where she will be shown around by architect Phillipe Villeneuve, and she will spend some time with refugees learning to become bee-keepers. The Moulin Rouge will also be on her list of things to see.

She will see the city in the air as she set off in a hot air balloon - although that is something she may not be in a rush to do again. " I was terrified. I once went up in a balloon and said, 'Never again!' The team cajoled me. It was actually thrilling to see Paris from the air. You notice where the river goes and see where all the landmarks are in relation to each other."

Rome

Episode 2 will be set in Rome where Joanna will see a $12 million necklace that belonged to Elizabeth Taylor! The Colosseum, The Pantheon and Trevi Fountain are all on Joanna's visit list too for Rome, and she will meet paparazzo photographer, Umberto Pizzi.

Joanna will also be learning how to make pizza, while also going on an exclusive tour of the Sistine Chapel. "I was allowed to go in very early in the morning at 5am and was taken round by the gatekeeper. To be there inside, in a place that is usually filled with people, was just thrilling."

Berlin

The series will conclude with a trip to Berlin where Joanna will be taking a look at the epic nightlife that the city has to offer.

She will also meet 100 year old holocaust survivor, Margot Friedländer who gives a powerful and emotional account of what she went through. Berlin's all-female motorcycle club, The Curves will feature too, and she will make her way to a replica of the wild west, Old Texas Town.

Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World airs on ITV at 9pm tonight (24th March) and is available to watch on ITV Hub. Find something to watch with our TV Guide.

