Where can you watch The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst?

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is a six-part documentary series examining suspicions of murder surrounding the late millionaire Durst, which came to our screens courtesy of director Andrew Jarecki.

In September 2021, Durst was found guilty of murdering his friend, Susan Berman, who was fatally shot in her home in Los Angeles, California, in 2000, and was sentenced to life imprisonment without possibility of parole.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, which originally aired on HBO in 2015, chronicled the suspicions that Durst had been involved in the death, as well as the murders of his first wife and neighbour.

The day before the finale aired, Durst was arrested in New Orleans on a charge of first-degree murder of Berman. Durst’s guilty verdict came after a five-month trial.

Durst was never charged in connection with the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen, and denied killing both Berman and Kathleen. At trial, he did admit to killing his neighbour, Morris Black, but he was eventually acquitted on self-defence grounds.

Shortly after Durst was convicted for the murder of Berman in 2021, director Jarecki said in an interview on Good Morning America: “I can’t say I was surprised because if you watch the trial it was extraordinary.”

On 10th January, 2022, Durst passed away from a cardiac arrest at the age of 78 in prison.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Robert Durst documentary in the UK.

Is The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst on Netflix?

Those in the US can watch the Robert Durst documentary on Netflix.

Unfortunately, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst isn’t currently available on the UK version.

How to watch The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst in the UK

The Robert Durst documentary is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, at the price of £13.99.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is also available to buy on DVD on Amazon, at the cost of £9.39.

Is The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst available on HBO?

The documentary is also available on HBO Max in the US.

Sadly, HBO Max isn’t currently available in the UK.

HBO Max confirmed a European launch back in September 2021, with the streaming platform landing in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra the following month.

Unfortunately, UK viewers are still missing out on the streaming giant’s releases.

What was Robert Durst’s ‘confession’ in The Jinx?

Durst appeared to make an incriminating confession in Jarecki’s documentary series.

In a recording that was shared with the police, the documentary appeared to catch Durst talking to himself during a contentious interview with Jarecki.

Durst, still wearing a microphone and seemingly unaware he was being recorded, said: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

However, Durst’s lawyers claimed the audio was edited, and the New York Times later published a full transcript of the ‘confession’ that was submitted by prosecutors, which cast doubt over whether editors had altered the audio.

The audio transcript reportedly read: “[Unintelligible] I don’t know what you expected to get. I don’t know what’s in the house. Oh, I want this. Killed them all, of course.

“[Unintelligible] I want to do something new. There’s nothing new about that. [Inaudible – possibly “disaster”.] He was right. I was wrong. The burping. I’m having difficulty with the question. What the hell did I do?”

