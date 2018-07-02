Jeremy Vine has announced he is leaving BBC feedback series Points of View after a decade fielding viewers' comments about the corporation's shows.

“I thought after ten years hosting this wonderful show I should move on,” Vine explained. “It's given me such a privileged position to look at everything the BBC does on TV – watching it all from your point of view. You're the person who matters most in this place. Thanks for your company on Sunday afternoons. Thanks for all the comments, good and bad. Keep them coming!”