Now, she can add being a documentary producer to the list, as she is directly involved in Halftime, a Netflix movie that goes behind the scenes of her life, focusing on her performance at the 2020 Superbowl, and her work ethic and her family.

In the public eye since she was 21, Jennifer Lopez has been described as a triple threat – while she began her career as a dancer on the TV series In Living Color, she has gone on win acclaim as both a singer with hits such as 'If You Had My Love' and 'Ain't It Funny' and as an actress in movies like Out Of Sight, The Wedding Planner and Hustlers.

It's certainly a perfect time for a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez's life and career, as she celebrated more than three decades in show business by performing at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, and announced her engagement to actor Ben Affleck in April this year.

So, when is Halftime released on Netflix?

Halftime release date

Halftime will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at 8am GMT.

The film will have premiered earlier at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on 8th June.

What is Halftime about?

Halftime follows Jennifer Lopez as she prepares for her show-stopping performance during halftime at the 2020 Super Bowl.

It's also about Lopez being at the halfway point in her life – she turns 53 this summer – as she talks about her role as a mother to twins Emme and Maximillian, her career, and her hopes for a future Oscar nomination (she expected to be nominated for 2019's Hustlers but wasn't) and how, in her mind, this is only the beginning of the second half of her story.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Hustlers

The documentary also includes appearances by Ben Affleck, whom Lopez became engaged to for the second time (following their first engagement in 2002) in April this year.

Lopez announced their engagement in her newsletter, On The JLo, writing: "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

Is there a trailer for Halftime?

Yes, there is a trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Halftime and you can watch it here.

The clip includes JLo getting emotional about being snubbed for an Oscar nomination for her turn in Hustlers.

Halftime airs on Netflix from Thursday 14th June. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

